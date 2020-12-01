Reliance Industries tops Fortune India-500 list second year in a row

-
ALSO READ
Mukesh Ambani now 9th richest globally; RIL's m-cap crosses Rs 11-trn mark
Is RIL's dream run at the bourses over? Check what technical charts suggest
Mukesh Ambani now world's fifth richest: Check the top 10 list
RIL reclaims Rs 10 trillion m-cap; stock gains for the fourth straight day
Retail arm to attract next set of global investors, says Mukesh Ambani
-
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has topped the Fortune India-500 list for the second straight year, accounting for seven per cent of cumulative revenues and 11 per cent profit of the companies featured.
Last year, RIL pipped public sector Indian Oil Corporation to make it to the top slot for the first time. The Fortune India 500 list is based on revenue and the figures this year pertain to fiscal year 2019-2020.
This year, ICICI Bank, ranked nine and Larsen & Toubro at 10 made it to the top 10, as Coal India and Tata Steel slipped out; Tata Steel had ranked eighth on the 2019 list and Coal India ninth.
The largest companies continued to account for bulk of the cumulative revenues of the 500 companies. The list showed 38 companies clocking revenues of over Rs 50,000 crore each, together accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the total revenues this year, Fortune India said.
On the other hand, as many as 139 companies reported revenues of under Rs 3,000 crore each, together accounting for just under 4 per cent of the total revenues. The manufacturing sector, with 303 companies, accounted for 62 per cent of the total revenue, and 76 per cent of the total profit. The services sector, with 145 companies, contributed 33 per cent of the total revenue and 19 per cent of the total profit.
Oil and gas companies together accounted for 22 per cent and 20 per cent of the total revenue and profit, respectively with Reliance Industries leading the pack.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU