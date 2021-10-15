Reliance Industries tops India Inc in World's Best Employer rankings 2021

-
Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by revenues, profits and market value, has topped Indian corporates in the World's Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes.
The global ranking was topped by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Dell Technologies. China's Huawei was placed as the 8th best employer in the world.
Forbes said it partnered with market research company Statista to compile the ranking by surveying 1,50,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for multinational companies and institutions.
Participants were asked to rate the companies on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.
