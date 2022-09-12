Reliance Infra had filed arbitration claim of Rs 500 crore: Adani

-
ALSO READ
What is the difference between transfer and transmission of shares?
What is Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022?
GMR Infra to raise Rs 6,000 crore for cities around three airports
Adani buys Macquarie Infra's toll roads in Andhra, Gujarat for Rs 3,110 cr
Electricity tariffs may rise in Mumbai on spike in global coal prices
-
The Adani group said Reliance Infrastructure, part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, had initiated arbitration on one specific dispute under the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) in December 2021 with a claim for just Rs 500 crore. Adani said it has filed counterclaims against the Ambani company.
The Adani group firm, Adani Electricity was reacting to a Reliance Infrastructure statement of last week, which said it has filed an arbitration claim of Rs 13,400 crore against Adani Group in the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration (MCIA).
Reliance had cited a breach of a December 2017 share purchase agreement relating to the transfer of its Mumbai power distribution business to Adani Transmission. Neither side gave any specific details about the dispute.
The Adani group said after following due process, Adani Transmission/Adani Electricity rejected the RInfra claim and in addition, ATL/Adani Electricity submitted that RInfra has not yet settled AEML’s significantly larger claims under the shareholders purchase agreement.
In February and August this year, RInfra filed supplementary arbitration requests, raising additional disputes and claims, the Adani statement said. "In our view, these are afterthoughts and based on untenable positions. ATL/Adani Electricity is following the due process laid out under the SPA for dispute resolution and will respond with facts and present its own claims against RInfra in the arbitration proceedings," the Adani group said.
In 2017, Adani Transmission had acquired RInfra's Mumbai power business consisting of generation, distribution and transmission in a Rs 18,800-crore deal. The funds were used to repay the lenders.The MCIA is an arbitral institution in India, established as a joint initiative of domestic and international business and legal communities, according to a statement on its website.
The Reliance Infrastructure stock closed 7.17 per cent up at Rs 174.10 a share on BSE. Adani Transmission closed 1 per cent up at Rs 4,006 a share.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 17:40 IST