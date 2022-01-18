Reliance invests $132 mn in robot firm Addverb Tech in strategic tie-up

Addverb Technologies, which provides robotics and automation tech to customers such as Flipkart, HUL, Asian Paints and Coca-Cola, has formed a strategic partnership with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, which will see the energy-to-telecom conglomerate investing up to $132 million to become the largest shareholder. With this investment, Reliance will hold around 54 per cent stake in Addverb.

Noida-based Addverb had earlier raised around $11 million in Series A and Pre-Series funding led by Jalaj Dani, co-promoter of Asian Paints, making its total funding close to $143 million, since its inception in June 2016. This round of funding will accelerate the company’s expansion in Europe and US and enable it to set up the biggest robotic manufacturing facility at a single location. The firm said this manufacturing facility will be completely automated and will propel India as a world leader in the robotic sector. Addverb also plans to start an innovation lab with bases in Europe, US and India where the best and like-minded brains will come together to solve the complex problems in the field of Human-Robotic collaboration.

“Reliance was already one of our esteemed clients with whom we had co-created and delivered highly automated warehouses for their Jio-Mart grocery business. This strategic partnership will help us leverage 5G, battery technology through new energy initiatives, advances in material sciences (carbon fibre) to deliver more advanced and affordable robots,” said Sangeet Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Addverb Technologies. “This association will also provide us with an opportunity to deploy robots at scale in omni-channel distribution centres across different segments like e-commerce, retail, grocery, fashion, pharma, digital and petrochemical. With this round of funding we are planning to deploy our robots across hospitals and airports,” said Kumar.

He said that the way Reliance is scaling up warehouses, they required a dedicated partner. “These are massive warehouses for every segment of the business like grocery, fashion and lifestyle, pharma, general merchandise and furniture,” said Kumar. “These warehouses require automation and we think that we will be able to test and implement many of our technologies at scale at some of these warehouses. We are also working very closely for their new business which is solar and on their petrochemical business.”

The emergence of the e-commerce boom, expansion of organised retail, implementation of GST (goods and services tax) and the focus on Make-In-India are some of the factors that have paved the way for the robotics and automation market in India. The onset of Covid has also led to higher adoption of automation throughout the industries. Reliance is also betting big on e-commerce and according to analysts, Addverb’s technology is expected to help Reliance scale up its online retail platforms such as Ajio and JioMart. This is also expected to enable Reliance to provide automation solutions to players in which it has investments such as delivery firm Dunzo and online pharma firm Netmeds.

Founded in June 2016, by Sangeet Kumar, Prateek Jain, Bir Singh, Satish Kumar Shukla and Amit Kumar, Addverb Technologies based out of Noida, India is now running successfully in its 6th year of operations with 100 per cent subsidiaries in Singapore, Netherlands and Australia and provides products across four verticals in the automation domain - robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems, picking and software. The company was valued at about $285 million during its funding round last year in March, according to data platform Tracxn.

Addverb has deployed its robots across more than 100 customers and streamlined the processes for many across different industries like retail, e-commerce, pharma, FMCG, petrochemicals and 3PL (third-party logistics) throughout the globe with its products and solutions. Addverb has developed highly automated warehouses for brands such as Reliance, Flipkart, HUL, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, ITC and Marico.

Kumar said that Addverb deploys 10 per cent of its revenue on R&D which has played a pivotal role in helping the firm create an extensive product portfolio. “Our extensive product portfolio covers the entire gamut of fixed and flexible automation solutions and has helped us to create some very unique and innovative solutions for the customers and allowed us to implement complex automation solutions in a short and smooth manner,” said Kumar. “This has opened up new markets for us. With growing urbanisation and the onset of Covid, are transforming supply chains across industries and Robotics will play a critical role in making these supply chains more agile and flexible.”

Addverb, which globally competes with players such as Kindred, GreyOrange, Locus Robotics, Seegrid and Geek+, said it is the rare hardware and software startup from India which manufactures its own robots and develops the software to control these robots as well. This allows it to add unique and innovative features in its products and also provides for customisation and easy integration with the existing infrastructure and software systems of the customers. Addverb has exported its Robots to customers in countries like Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, Britain and Vietnam.

Addverb has the capacity to manufacture a variety of 10,000 robots of various kinds in a year through its state of the art manufacturing facility, “Bot-Valley”. Their manufacturing unit which was unveiled in March 2021, is spread across 2.5 acres in Noida and has a capacity to produce all kinds of robots and co-bots including mobile robots, sorting robots, pallets shuttle and carton shuttle that helps in transporting and moving material inside factories and warehouses. Their software offering enables control and optimisation of the inventory storage and warehouse processes and communication with different automation equipment. It has systems to coordinate the flow of material throughout the warehouse and control a fleet of robots based on different navigation modules. With the new manufacturing facility in FY 2022-23, the company would have the capacity to produce 50,000 robots in a year.

The global robotics market was valued at $27.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $74.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.45 per cent, during the period of 2021-2026, according to analysts. Addverb expects to close the current financial year with 100 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 400 crore compared to Rs 200 crore it posted a year ago.