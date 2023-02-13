JUST IN
Business Standard

Reliance Jio aims for 100% 5G coverage in cities, tehsils by December

Currently, Reliance Jio offers 5G services in 240 cities. Jio currently has a total subscriber base of 423 million

Reliance Jio | 5G | 5G in India

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

5G service, telecom

Reliance Jio is aiming to hit a minimum of 100 million 5G customers by the end of financial year 2024 (FY24) by covering all cities and over 6,000 tehsils. Sources working on the roll out say the goal is to reach 100 per cent coverage in these locations by December.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 22:42 IST

