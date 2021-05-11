Reliance Jio beats Bharti Airtel, adds 4.3 million users in February

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms
Analysts positive on telecom service providers despite delay in tariff hike
Bharti Airtel may return to black in Q3, revenue to grow over 15%: Analysts
Bharti Airtel sells spectrum worth Rs 1,497 crore to Reliance Jio
Bharti Airtel gains 3%, hits record high ahead of December quarter results
-
Reliance Jio added 4.3 million and Bharti Airtel added 3.7 million users to their networks in February, according to latest data by the telecom regulator. Vodafone Idea barely added 652,625 subscribers to its network in the month of February, shows Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.
Total wireless subscribers increased from 1.1 billion, in January to 1.2 billion in February, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.72 per cent. Out of the total wireless subscribers, 981.92 million wireless subscribers were active users.
The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 84.09 per cent of the total wireless subscriber base. Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion (97.47 per cent) of its active wireless subscribers.
Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 633.27million at the end of January 2021 to 639.24 million, in February and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased from 526.15 million to 528.47 million during the same period.
All service areas except Bihar and Himachal Pradesh showed growth in their wireless subscribers during the month of February. Mumbai area showed maximum growth of 4.83 per cent in its wireless subscriber base during the month.
Wireline subscribers increased from 20.08 million, in January 2021, to 20.19 million at the end of February 2021.
Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.11 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.54 per cent.
The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 91.52 per cent and 8.48 per cent, respectively, in February.
In January, Bharti Airtel added 6.9 million active users, while Reliance Jio added 3.4 million subscribers to its tally.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU