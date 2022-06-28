Reliance Jio partners with DigiBoxx to offer extra 10 GB cloud storage

-
-
Reliance Industries' digital services arm Jio Platforms will be collaborating with file sharing platform DigiBoxx to develop storage solutions and meet the cloud consolidation needs of former’s existing and future consumer base, the company announced on Tuesday.
“We are pleased to have DigiBoxx, a made-in-India storage platform, join us on this journey as we believe their offerings are secure, fast, intuitive, and world class," said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms.
Founded in 2020, DigiBoxx is a digital file storage and digital asset management platform for individuals and businesses.
In addition to the storage space of 20 GB available at present, users can now have extra 10 GB space on DigiBoxx by signing up through the JioPhotos app.
Registered users can create secure folders, upload, and instantly share photos and videos from a smartphone, and save files of various formats in one place. Jio customers will be able to store their personal data by enabling auto-sync and view everything on the Jio Set-top Box.
Jio Set-top Box users can add their DigiBoxx account to the JioPhotos app — which comes pre-loaded on every Jio Set-top Box — to upload and access personal photos and videos. With JioPhotos, Jio users access all their content stored in different cloud storages like Google Photos, JioCloud and shared across social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram on the Jio Set-top Box.
“We firmly believe we have a game changing service and platform, which nobody can match or compete with, considering the storage space we provide," said DigiBoxx CEO Arnab Mitra.
"This is more than an integration of APIs but a meeting of minds that has brought Jio and DigiBoxx together with a common vision to transform cloud storage and usage in India," he added.
