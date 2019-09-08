Reliance Jio's broadband offers won't impact wireless tariff growth

Reliance Jio is expected to start monetising its fibre services, which have been offered without any free service period, much earlier than it did with the wireless business.

Analysts, however, do not see this effort offsetting slowdown in its wireless revenue growth and any hike in tariff in telecom wireless services is not expected before end of 2019-20 (FY20). “Jio has announced a no-upfront free period for fibre services, and so this segment is likely to start contributing revenues for the company in FY20 itself,” wrote Manish Adukia, analyst Goldman Sachs. However, ...