Reliance Jio seeks edge over Bharti Airtel with OTT bundled plans

Reliance Jio is going for the bundling of its broadband packages with over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Sony Liv, Hotstar, and Voot to woo customers as it prepares to take on arch-rival Bharti Airtel, sources in the know said. Customers subscribing to Jio’s broadband plan of Rs 1,299 per month and above will be able to avail of these channels.

It is not clear, however, whether the Hotstar deal with Jio will include Disney’s entire premium offering, they said. Airtel, which has also entered into deals with leading OTT players, announced its bundled ...