Reliance Jio targets 75 million homes with fibre-to-home roll-out

Reliance Jio has begun rolling out its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) business simultaneously in 1,600 cities and towns of the country, which is the largest deployment of greenfield fixed broadband in the world. It is also lifting its earlier target and now planning to reach 75 million homes with FTTH in three years.

In the first phase, Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced, in an annual general meeting, the plan was to reach 1,100 cities and 50 million homes. According to sources, in more than 100 cities of the country, its FTTH service, Jio GigaFiber, is being offered as trial in ...