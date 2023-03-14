Reliance Jio eyes postpaid segment with new family plan; details here

on Thursday announced new postpaid family plans — with one-month free trial offer.

Plans starting from Rs 399 have been launched ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on March 31. Reliance-backed Viacom 18 has the rights for the tournament and will be offered free on Jio Cinema apps.

The postpaid family plan called JioPlus will be available starting March 22 in all Jio stores and through home delivery option. Customers availing plans will get a single bill, data sharing and premium content apps.

Jio has been slow to grow in the postpaid segment and the move will pit it against Bharti Airtel, which has seen an increase in subscriptions in this segment in recent months. Growth in postpaid subscribers and upgrades of 2G customers to 4G has also helped Airtel grow its average revenue per user.

“The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True to 331 cities… Many postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues,” said Akash Ambani, chairman, Infocomm in a statement.