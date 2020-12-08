Reliance Jio to launch 5G network in second half of 2021, say Mukesh Ambani

-
ALSO READ
From Ericsson to Huawei, global 5G players face a Reliance Jio challenge
It's time for RIL 3.0: Made-in-India 5G network, affordable smartphones
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten gets Indian firms on board for 5G
Riding the 5G wave: Jio takes big leap, applies to DoT for spectrum
5G smartphones' market share rise even as service roll-out remains distant
-
Reliance Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021, said Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday in the inaugural speech at the India Mobile Congress 2020. Sharing his ideas to make India the world’s preeminent digital society with ease of living for all, Reliance Jio chairman said the country is among the best digitally connected nations in the world, and in order to maintain the lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate an early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere.
Ambani asserted that the Reliance Jio 5G network will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio’s 5G service will be a testimony to the government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, he added.
“I can say with utmost confidence that 5G will enable India to not only participate in the fourth industrial revolution but also to lead it,” said Mukesh Ambani at IMC 2020.
Ambani also requested the government to urgently work on policy steps needed to ensure that underprivileged people on 2G network shift to affordable smartphones so they too can reap benefits such as direct benefit transfer into their bank accounts, and actively participate in the digital economy.
“As the digitalisation of the Indian economy and Indian society picks up speed, the demand for digital hardware will grow enormously. India has developed world-class strengths in chip design. I clearly foresee India becoming a major hub for state-of-the-art semiconductor industry. When all the stakeholders work together, we can surely ensure that India’s success in hardware will match our success in software,” said Ambani, emphasising that India should not rely on large-scale imports of digital hardware.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU