Business Standard

Reliance Jio to pay Rs 70 crore to Tata Comm in two weeks: Supreme Court

The order asked Reliance Jio to pay Rs 147 crore to Tata Telecom as cable landing station usage charges

BS Reporter 
SUPREME COURT
The counsel appearing for Tata had said there are two service providers in India: Bharti Airtel, and Tata Telecom

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Reliance Jio to pay Rs 70 crore to Tata Communications in two weeks while hearing Reliance Jio's plea against Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order.

The order asked Reliance Jio to pay Rs 147 crore to Tata Telecom as cable landing station usage charges.

The matter was earlier heard by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, in which Reliance Jio had said that millions of users will be blocked if Tata Telecom goes through with the suspension of the user license due to non-payment of dues.

The counsel appearing for Tata had said there are two service providers in India: Bharti Airtel, and Tata Telecom. “Reliance had paid Airtel after it took an aggressive stance, but since Tata had been lenient with them during the lockdown, the payment had been delayed,” the counsel said.

The Chief Justice of India had questioned Jio why action cannot be taken against them for non-payment of dues. “Subscription has gone up during lockdown so why not pay?” he asked.
First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 20:55 IST

