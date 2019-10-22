Reliance Jio unveils new plans with bundled in interconnect usage charges

-
ALSO READ
Uncertain over IUC regime, Jio to charge for calls to other networks
Analysts upgrade EBITDA, revenue estimates for RJIO post IUC charge
Jio GigaFiber's refundable deposit amount reduced to Rs 2,500: Details here
Rising user base adds colour to Jio Q2 show; net profit up 45% to Rs 990 cr
Jio Fibre launch today: From offers to registration, all you need to know
-
Reliance Jio has launched plans that come bundled with interconnect usage charges (IUC) usage. This comes after it announced that subscribers will have to get additional top-ups to make off net calls for compensating IUC paid by the operator. Under the new plans, Jio customers will not have to buy IUC top-up vouchers for making voice calls to other operators.
The new plans come with 2GB free daily data, with free unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 1,000 minutes of voice calling to all non-Jio numbers. From October 10, Jio has started charging customers 6 paise a minute for making calls to other operators.
The additional charge was introduced soon after the Trai moved to reopen the deadline for ending charges to terminate calls on rival networks beyond January 2020.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU