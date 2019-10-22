JUST IN
Reliance Jio unveils new plans with bundled in interconnect usage charges

The new plans come with 2GB free daily data, with free unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls

BS Reporter 

Reliance Jio has launched plans that come bundled with interconnect usage charges (IUC) usage. This comes after it announced that subscribers will have to get additional top-ups to make off net calls for compensating IUC paid by the operator. Under the new plans, Jio customers will not have to buy IUC top-up vouchers for making voice calls to other operators.

The new plans come with 2GB free daily data, with free unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls and 1,000 minutes of voice calling to all non-Jio numbers. From October 10, Jio has started charging customers 6 paise a minute for making calls to other operators.

The additional charge was introduced soon after the Trai moved to reopen the deadline for ending charges to terminate calls on rival networks beyond January 2020.
