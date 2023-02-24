Reliance opens its first store in partnership with Gap Inc. in Mumbai

announced the opening of the first freestanding Gap store in India in partnership with Gap Inc. on Friday. is the official retailer of Gap across all channels in India, the company said in a press release.

opened over 50 Gap shops-in-shops since last year. The launch of the new Gap store in Infiniti Mall, Mumbai, marks the launch of the second phase of the Gap-Reliance partnership.



The expansion of Gap’s India presence will include a series of freestanding store openings across the country in the coming months. Gap store at Infiniti Mall will feature denim, logo products, khakis, and modern essentials for women, men, kids, and babies, according to the press release.



Speaking about the opening of Gap's first store in India, Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, said "We are thrilled to bring the iconic Gap back to India in a new avatar. On visiting the new Gap stores, customers will not only discover a brand new retail identity, but also a tech-enabled shopping experience including smart trial rooms, express check-out, and an omni experience, along with a better price value. While the opening of freestanding stores is an important driver of Gap’s long-term growth plan in India, it also gives us yet another opportunity to bring world-class brands and a differentiated shopping experience to our discerning Indian consumers."



"We are excited to partner with Reliance Retail to continue growing our presence in India through our partner-based model," said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing, and Wholesale at Gap Inc.



Adding further on the development, he said, "Growing Gap’s brick-and-mortar business through the launch of freestanding stores and multi-brand store expressions enables us to increase accessibility for Indian customers and meet them where they are shopping."



Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of the Reliance Retail Ventures Limited which is the holding company of all the retail businesses under . Gap, on the other hand, is a popular American clothing company that owns a number of brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic.