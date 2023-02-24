JUST IN
NTPC pays Rs 4,121.08 crore as interim dividend to shareholders for FY23
Air India to hire 900 pilots, 4,200 trainee crew to support growth plans
Darjeeling tea clocks two-decade low production in 2022 at 6.6 mkg
Air India to add 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots after record aircraft deal
To boost digital strategy and growth, Qualcomm collaborates with Adobe
Maruti will have six EVs by 2030, working to bring down battery costs
Maruti Suzuki's bet on rural market pays off as sales surpass urban
Amazon to integrate its logistics and SmartCommerce offerings on ONDC
Bullet train is national project, says SC declining Godrej's plea
NCLAT stays insolvency against Zee Entertainment on Punit Goenka plea
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NTPC pays Rs 4,121.08 crore as interim dividend to shareholders for FY23
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Reliance opens its first store in partnership with Gap Inc. in Mumbai

Reliance Retail is the official retailer of Gap across all channels in India, the company said in a press release

Topics
Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail | Reliance Group

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gap Store
Reliance and American clothing brand, Gap, have come together to launch first Gap retail store in Mumbai.

Reliance Retail announced the opening of the first freestanding Gap store in India in partnership with Gap Inc. on Friday. Reliance Retail is the official retailer of Gap across all channels in India, the company said in a press release.

Reliance Retail opened over 50 Gap shops-in-shops since last year. The launch of the new Gap store in Infiniti Mall, Mumbai, marks the launch of the second phase of the Gap-Reliance partnership.

The expansion of Gap’s India presence will include a series of freestanding store openings across the country in the coming months. Gap store at Infiniti Mall will feature denim, logo products, khakis, and modern essentials for women, men, kids, and babies, according to the press release.

Speaking about the opening of Gap's first store in India, Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, said "We are thrilled to bring the iconic Gap back to India in a new avatar. On visiting the new Gap stores, customers will not only discover a brand new retail identity, but also a tech-enabled shopping experience including smart trial rooms, express check-out, and an omni experience, along with a better price value. While the opening of freestanding stores is an important driver of Gap’s long-term growth plan in India, it also gives us yet another opportunity to bring world-class brands and a differentiated shopping experience to our discerning Indian consumers."

"We are excited to partner with Reliance Retail to continue growing our presence in India through our partner-based model," said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing, and Wholesale at Gap Inc.

Adding further on the development, he said, "Growing Gap’s brick-and-mortar business through the launch of freestanding stores and multi-brand store expressions enables us to increase accessibility for Indian customers and meet them where they are shopping."

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of the Reliance Retail Ventures Limited which is the holding company of all the retail businesses under Reliance Industries. Gap, on the other hand, is a popular American clothing company that owns a number of brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 17:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.