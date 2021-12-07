Reliance raises $736 mn in green loan to fund REC Solar acquisition

-
Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday has raised $736 million in green loan to fund the acquisition of solar panel maker, REC Solar Holdings. This will be first such financing for the Mukesh Ambani-owned company.
REC Solar is the borrower while Reliance New Energy Solar is the guarantor, as per local media reports.
The loan is a rare acquisition financing from RIL which opted for term loans instead of a short-term bridge facility, media reports said.
In October, Reliance announced its acquisition of 40 per cent stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar, a Shapoorji Pallonji group.
The acquisitions is part of RIL's goal to become a net carbon zero company by 2035 with an investment of $10 billion.
