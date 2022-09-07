JUST IN
Sony merger: NCLT directs Zee to call shareholder meet on October 14
Business Standard

Reliance Retail buys into 'desi' power by acquiring local consumer brands

By acquiring a string of local consumer brands, the conglomerate is looking to build volumes and scale in its private label retail business

Topics
Reliance Retail | acquisition | Consumer brands

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Reliance, Reliance Industries
Reliance wants to be “Atmanirbhar” by building affordable indigenous products that can be scaled up.

A few days ago, Reliance Retail surprised the market by acquiring the Campa brand from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Ltd for Rs 22 crore. A successful cola brand in the eighties, especially in North India, Campa Cola thrived when Coke exited India in the late seventies. When the Atlanta-based major returned and PepsiCo set base in India, it went down fighting.

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 18:29 IST

