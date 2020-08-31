Reliance Retail-Future Group deal: Traders worried over retail mkt monopoly

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Debt woes keep future uncertain for Kishore Biyani firms
Lenders may convert part of Kishore Biyani's Future Retail debt into equity
Reliance-Future Group deal to save lenders from Rs 12,000-crore hit
Future Enterprises board likely to discuss merger plan on Saturday
Ambani-Biyani deal: RIL spreads wings to become a dominant player in retail
-
The deal between Reliance Retail and Future Group has left the market dominance highly skewed towards the Ambani venture, while the rapid consolidation in the country’s vast retail market has made traders and standalone retailers jittery.
“The market should not be concentrated in few hands. Such a scenario always leads to monopoly and consequently unfair domination by the large player(s). We vehemently oppose deep discounting and predatory pricing. It will severely impact the small retailers,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
ALSO READ: Reliance Retail likely to cut down on back-end staff after Future deal
According to him, the local market houses over 70 million traders and offers livelihood to 400 million people, making it the second-largest employer in India after agriculture.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU