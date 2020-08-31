JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

JK Cement Q1 net profit down 62.25% to Rs 50 cr due to Covid-19 lockdown
Business Standard

Reliance Retail-Future Group deal: Traders worried over retail mkt monopoly

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders said the deal will lead to monopoly and consequently unfair domination by the large player(s)

Topics
Future Group Future Retail | Mukesh Ambani | CAIT

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

fbb, big bazaar, bazar, future group, enterprise, ril, reliance, fmcg, sale, customers
According to him, the local market houses over 70 million traders and offers livelihood to 400 million people, making it the second-largest employer in India after agriculture

The deal between Reliance Retail and Future Group has left the market dominance highly skewed towards the Ambani venture, while the rapid consolidation in the country’s vast retail market has made traders and standalone retailers jittery.

“The market should not be concentrated in few hands. Such a scenario always leads to monopoly and consequently unfair domination by the large player(s). We vehemently oppose deep discounting and predatory pricing. It will severely impact the small reta­ilers,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

ALSO READ: Reliance Retail likely to cut down on back-end staff after Future deal

According to him, the local market houses over 70 million traders and offers livelihood to 400 million people, making it the second-largest employer in India after agriculture.
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 23:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU