Reliance Retail rolls out athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business

Reliance Retail has launched an athleisure brand, Xlerate, on its new commerce platform, AJIO Business and has signed cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.
The brand caters to requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts.
Xlerate offerings starts at Rs 699 with merchandise ranging sport shoes, athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparels such as track pants, t-shirts, shorts, and other accessories.
Xlerate products are exclusively available on AJIO Business, India’s leading B2B e-commerce platforms. Any retailer in India, including small-sized general sports stores and fashion retail outlets, can place an order for Xlerate products by registering on AJIO Business, Reliance Retail said in its release.
Akhilesh Prasad, president and CEO – fashion and lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, “Xlerate is sure to delight the value-conscious consumer with its superior and affordable product offering. Our brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya, embodies its spirit of moving ahead in life undeterred by obstacles. The campaign “Don’t Brake, Xlerate” reflects the passion and enthusiasm of the youth, who pursue their goals with a never-say-die attitude. The brand caters to their requirements across the categories of sports shoes, sandals and apparel.”
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:16 IST
