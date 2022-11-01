JUST IN
Coal India production increases 17% in April-October to 352 million tonnes
Bain Capital sells 16.7 million shares in Axis Bank for Rs 1,497 crore
Reliance & Tata entry in beverages segment positive: Coca-Cola India prez
DCX Systems IPO receives 8.8 times subscription on second day of offer
EPFO aims to invest more in equity for younger members, expand horizon
Tech Mahindra working on a policy to allow moonlighting: C P Gurnani
Bharti Airtel to focus on rural markets to narrow gap with Reliance Jio
After ONGC, BPCL gets interim head in absence of regular appointment
ABB India inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bengaluru
Uber says autorickshaw service 'under cloud' in Bengaluru, blames price cap
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Group plans to add up to 45,000 workers at iPhone parts plant
Business Standard

Reliance Retail rolls out athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business

The brand caters to requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts

Topics
Reliance Retail | Hardik Pandya | Reliance Trends

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

New Delhi: Indian cricket team player Hardik Pandya during a practice session for the upcoming T20 cricket series against South Africa, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

Reliance Retail has launched an athleisure brand, Xlerate, on its new commerce platform, AJIO Business and has signed cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.

The brand caters to requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts.

Xlerate offerings starts at Rs 699 with merchandise ranging sport shoes, athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparels such as track pants, t-shirts, shorts, and other accessories.

Xlerate products are exclusively available on AJIO Business, India’s leading B2B e-commerce platforms. Any retailer in India, including small-sized general sports stores and fashion retail outlets, can place an order for Xlerate products by registering on AJIO Business, Reliance Retail said in its release.

Akhilesh Prasad, president and CEO – fashion and lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, “Xlerate is sure to delight the value-conscious consumer with its superior and affordable product offering. Our brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya, embodies its spirit of moving ahead in life undeterred by obstacles. The campaign “Don’t Brake, Xlerate” reflects the passion and enthusiasm of the youth, who pursue their goals with a never-say-die attitude. The brand caters to their requirements across the categories of sports shoes, sandals and apparel.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Retail

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.