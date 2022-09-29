Reliance Retail's fashion-lifestyle store AZORTE to take on Zara, Mango

on Thursday launched a premium and store brand AZORTE in in its bid to amplify its luxury market presence in the country.

With a size of around 18,000 square feet, AZORTE store is the latest addition to Reliance Retail’s and portfolio, which will compete with the likes of and Industria de Diseno Textil SA-owned Zara, and cater to millenials and Gen-Z.

“The mid-premium segment is one of fastest-growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion,” said Akhilesh Prasad, chief executive officer of Reliance Retail’s fashion and segment.

It will house premium international and contemporary Indian fashion merchandise and will have an assortment of western and Indian wear, footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more, the company said in a release.

The new store format includes tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles, and self-checkout kiosks. The company plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months.

On Tuesday, had announced the launch of its fashion and lifestyle departmental store format — Reliance Centro.