How Bata tweaked its product mix to woo shoppers during the pandemic
Business Standard

Amazon to stick on as Future Enterprises' shareholder after Reliance deal

Rival Reliance Retail too will be investor in company

Amazon | Future Retail | Reliance Retail

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

American giant Amazon, which has a five per cent stake in Future Retail, will stick on as a shareholder in Future Enterprises after the sale of its retail, logistics, warehousing and wholesale assets to Reliance Retail. "All existing Future investors including Amazon will have a stake in Future Enterprises on the basis of the swap ratio that has been determined for the merger," an informed source told Business Standard.

Given that five listed companies will merge into Future Enterprises, the shareholding of Amazon is expected to come down following the merger, said persons in the ...

First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 16:40 IST

