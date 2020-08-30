Amazon to stick on as Future Enterprises' shareholder after Reliance deal

American giant Amazon, which has a five per cent stake in Future Retail, will stick on as a shareholder in Future Enterprises after the sale of its retail, logistics, warehousing and wholesale assets to Reliance Retail. "All existing Future investors including Amazon will have a stake in Future Enterprises on the basis of the swap ratio that has been determined for the merger," an informed source told Business Standard.

Given that five listed companies will merge into Future Enterprises, the shareholding of Amazon is expected to come down following the merger, said persons in the ...