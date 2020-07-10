Reliance shares jump 2.95%; market-cap zooms Rs 34,195 cr to Rs 11.9 trn

Shares of Limited on Friday jumped nearly 3 per cent adding Rs 34,195.13 crore to its market valuation.

The market heavyweight stock gained 2.95 per cent to close at Rs 1,878.50 on the

During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,884.40 -- its record high.

On the NSE, it rose by 2.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,878.05.

The company's market valuation zoomed Rs 34,195.13 crore to Rs 11,90,857.13 crore on the

In traded volume terms, 1.14 million shares were traded on the and over 20 million units on the NSE during the day.

was the biggest gainer among BSE Sensex and NSE components.