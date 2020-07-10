JUST IN
Reliance shares jump 2.95%; market-cap zooms Rs 34,195 cr to Rs 11.9 trn

The market heavyweight stock gained 2.95 per cent to close at Rs 1,878.50 on the BSE.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh Ambani
The company's market valuation zoomed Rs 34,195.13 crore to Rs 11,90,857.13 crore on the BSE.

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Friday jumped nearly 3 per cent adding Rs 34,195.13 crore to its market valuation.

During the day, it jumped 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,884.40 -- its record high.

On the NSE, it rose by 2.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,878.05.

In traded volume terms, 1.14 million shares were traded on the BSE and over 20 million units on the NSE during the day.

Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty components.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 20:42 IST

