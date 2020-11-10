Relief for Prabhat Dairy as SAT quashes Sebi order to deposit Rs 1,292 cr

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has quashed the order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directing to deposit Rs 1,292 crore. Instead, the tribunal has directed the milk and dairy products company to deposit just Rs 500 crore in a separate escrow account within 10 days. SAT has asked the company not to utilise the money till the time it a decision is taken on distribution of this amount to its minority shareholders.

In an ex-parte order on October 20, had directed to deposit Rs 1,292 crore in an escrow bank account and pulled up the company for not cooperating with forensic auditor Grant Thornton.

The directions were issued after some shareholders accused the company of misuse and wrongful diversion of funds raised through sale of its core diary business for Rs 1,700 crore to French multinational Groupe Lactalis in April 2019.

SAT asked to provide all documents and information sought by the forensic auditor within 10 days. Following which, the audit firm will have to submit its findings within a month. Simultaneously, SAT has asked to process Prabhat Dairy’s delisting application.

SAT said Sebi’s direction to deposit Rs 1,202 crore “would cripple the company and bring it to down to its knees which is neither in the interest of the company nor in the interest of its shareholders.”

The tribunal said the Sebi’s order was not just as there is no specific finding on diversion of funds.

In its submission, Prabhat Dairy has said the amount left to be distributed after meeting the tax liability, indemnity, transaction cost, debt outstanding and promoter’s share was about Rs 427crore. As a result, Sebi’s direction to deposit Rs 1,202 crore was arbitrary. The company also said the suspicious raised by stock exchanges and over the low floor price fixed for its delisting bid was erroneous. It said the public shareholders were free to submit their bids at any price. Prabhat Dairy on account of Covid pandemic, it was unable to provide the requisite documents to the forensic auditor and had asked for more time.

In July 2020, Sebi had appointed Grant Thornton to conduct a forensic audit to ascertain the manipulation of accounts and wrongful diversion of funds by promoters and key managerial persons.

Sebi’s counsel told SAT that the directions it had passed were “solely to protect the interest of the shareholders of the company.” He further said that the company had indicated that it would distribute substantial portion of the sale proceeds to shareholders but was yet to do so. Also, the company had failed to declare its March quarter results before the stipulated time, which led to the inference that something suspicious was going on in the affairs of the company. Sebi counsel also argued that the distribution of the sale consideration to shareholders should not be mixed with the consideration of payment to be made under the delisting application. He said the sale consideration was required to be paid by the company, while the promoter is required to pay to delist.

In September 2019, the promoters of Prabhat Dairy showed intent voluntary delist as they said other avenues such as dividend and buy-back for distribution of sale proceeds were not tax efficient. However, stock exchanges refused to given their nod to the delisting proposal after the analyses found several anomalies at the company.

Shares of Prabhat Dairy surged nearly 13 per cent on Tuesday.