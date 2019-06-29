Remuneration for L&T's top three officials up 45-100% in FY19: Report

JUST IN
Amritha Pillay 

A M Naik, Chairman, Larsen & Toubro

The total remuneration paid to L&T group Chairman A M Naik doubled in FY19, according to the firm’s latest annual report. Remuneration for the company’s CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan rose 52.36 per cent. In addition, L&T’s whole-time director and Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman saw remuneration rise 45.59 per cent.

According to the company’s annual disclosure, average percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel for the year 2018-19 was 5.45%.
First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 03:09 IST

