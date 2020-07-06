Renault launches new RXL variant of Kwid, starting at Rs 416,000

French automaker on Monday announced the launch of new RXL variant of its entry level hatchback Kwid with engine at a starting price of Rs 416,000 in the domestic market.

The car maker also announced that Kwid sales have crossed 350,000 units in the country.

The new RXL variant comes in two versions, MT and AMT, priced at Rs 416,00 and Rs 448,000, respectively, India said in a release.

"The global launch of Kwid was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault's growth ambitions. It has been an important contributor to our progress in India.

"With more than 350,000 Kwid families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. The model continues to be a game changer for us,"said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Renault claims Kwid offers low cost of ownership owing to 98 per cent localisation of the car. The car maker also rolled out a slew of offers, which includean EMI-based 'buy now pay later' scheme, which can be availed either at the dealership or through the company's website or its mobile app, according to the release.

There are also offers across the product range including cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.25 per cent. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for its existing customers.

Renault India has also rolled out additional benefits for doctors and police personnel, under its 'Care for Caregivers' programme, as a gesture to thank the efforts of the Covid warriors in the country, the company said.

The digital capabilities and portfolios have been significantly enhanced withonline booking options and other interventions wherein customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App at a nominal booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance, it said.

In the post lockdown scenario, there may be a considerable demand shift from public transport to customers considering the mini car segment, due to the new normal norms anticipated. We are making our products and financial offerings even more accessible to new car aspirers,"added Mamillapalle.

The new Kwid offers a host of equipment and features such as the 20.32 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator with top variants having an additional rear-view camera assist through sound warning and colour guidelines, the release said.

The safety features in the latest offering include pedestrian safety, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABS with EBD), driver airbag and driver & co-river seat belt reminder, speed alert, standard across all variants, the car maker said in the release.