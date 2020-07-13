ReNew Power gives out 12% salary hikes, bonuses amid Covid-19 crisis

has given up to 12 per cent salary hikes and bonuses to all its employees amid Covid-19-induced lockdown, probably making an exception among its peers.

Sumant Sinha (pictured), chairman and MD of ReNew Power, said: “2020 has been challenging for everyone.

also had its fair share of challenges but ReNewers have faced adversity with determination and have ensured continuation of operations.”

Some clean energy firms in private sector have given hikes to employees but that is not across the board and is very nominal for lower income categories (like below Rs 10 lakh per annum), according to industry sources.