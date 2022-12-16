ReNew signs pact with Microsoft India to supply 150 MW green energy

(ReNew) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with to supply 150 MW .

In a statement, ReNew said it will produce the clean energy at its recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner in Rajasthan to supply it to the technology company.

"ReNew has signed a agreement of 150 MW with Microsoft India, in one of the largest such deals in the country," the company said without sharing any further information.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, said: "The partnership will help contribute towards Microsoft's ambition of shifting to 100 per cent supply of by 2025."

Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer at Microsoft India, said: "Microsoft is striving to run 100 per cent on by 2025 and turn carbon negative by 2030." ReNew Power, a subsidiary of ReNew Energy Global Plc., is one of the largest renewable energy independent power producers globally.

