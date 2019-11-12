JUST IN
Repco Home Finance profit grows 1.55% in September quarter, income up 13%

Total income grew 13.35 per cent to Rs 335.53 crore during the quarter as against Rs 296 crore in the same quarter last year

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Repco Home Finance has registered a 1.5 per cent growth in profit before tax at Rs 101.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30,2019, as compared to the same period last year. Total income grew 13.35 per cent to Rs 335.53 crore during the quarter as against Rs 296 crore in the same quarter last year. Loan disbursement during the quarter was at Rs 701.8 crore. The overall loan book rose 11 per cent to Rs 11,495.9 crore. Gross non performing assets stood at 4.2 per cent as compared to 3.6 per cent registered at the end of September 2018.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 21:58 IST

