Replacement demand, spurt in UPS sales to support Exide's revenue

Pick-up in replacement demand and higher uninterruptible power supply (UPS) sales helped Exide Industries report better-than-expected June quarter performance. Though revenues declined by 44 per cent as compared to the year ago quarter due to lower demand from automakers and industrial segments, it was offset by higher sales in the aftermarket and UPS segments in the second half of the quarter.

Revenues from auto makers which account for about 20 per cent of revenues is expected to have dipped by 70 per cent. The company’s operations were closed till mid-May and has scaled up ...