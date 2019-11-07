Replacement sector fails to power Exide's numbers in September quarter

Exide’s September quarter (Q2) performance was affected by lower supplies to auto makers, or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). A cut in production by many auto companies has resulted in overall revenues falling 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The auto OEM space accounts for close to 18 per cent of the company’s revenues.

The replacement and industrial segments have helped offset some pain in the OEM segment. The firm posted high single-digit growth in the replacement segment that accounts for about half its overall revenues. Exide also reported good growth in ...