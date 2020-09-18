Resolution applicants to come up with final offer for Jet early next week

The resolution process of grounded airline company Jet Airways has reached the final stages as the two shortlisted entities keen on reviving the airline are expected to come up with their final offers by early next week.

The final plan from the two entities will be put to vote by the end of this month or early October, sources aware of the development said. In the committee of creditors meet held earlier this week, lenders emphasised on getting better commercial terms and plans, which should be in compliance with insolvency and bankruptcy provisions. “The plans are being ...