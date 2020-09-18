JUST IN
Air India to fetch better valuation if sold with zero debt, say bidders
Business Standard

Resolution applicants to come up with final offer for Jet early next week

Sources say bidders are seeking clarity from govt on the carrier's airport slots and traffic rights, which have been given to other carriers temporarily

Topics
Jet Airways | Jet Airways crisis

Aneesh Phadnis & Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

The resolution process of grounded airline company Jet Airways has reached the final stages as the two shortlisted entities keen on reviving the airline are expected to come up with their final offers by early next week.

The final plan from the two entities will be put to vote by the end of this month or early October, sources aware of the development said. In the committee of creditors meet held earlier this week, lenders emphasised on getting better commercial terms and plans, which should be in compliance with insolvency and bankruptcy provisions. “The plans are being ...

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 19:08 IST

