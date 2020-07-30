Jet Airways' FY19 loss widens to Rs 5,535 cr due to surge in expenses

-
ALSO READ
Prudent ARC seeks 4 more weeks to submit plan on Jet Airways resolution
A year after, Jet Airways' lenders and employees still await payments
ED grills ex-Jet Airways chief Naresh Goyal, asks him to appear on Friday
Jet Airways offers two Boeing aircraft to assist Vande Bharat Mission
No resolution plan yet for Jet Airways; lenders to take a call on March 12
-
Jet Airways made a pre-tax loss of Rs 5,535 crore in FY19 as against a loss of Rs 767 crore in FY18, mainly due to surge in expenses.
The full service carrier, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, has recieved two resolution plans that are under evaluation. In 2018-19, the airline's total income declined to Rs 23,314.11 crore from Rs 23,958.37 crore in FY18, according to a regulatory filing.
Total expenses surged to Rs 28,141.61 crore in FY19, mainly on account of higher fuel costs.
After stopping operations on April 18, the airline went into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in June 2019.
The financial statements have been signed by Jet Airways Resolution Professional Ashish Chhawchharia. Shares of the airline dropped nearly 5 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 29.10 apiece on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU