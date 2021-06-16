Retail sales fall 79% in May, unlock to bring relief: RAI survey

A survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), released on Tuesday, shows that the fall in retail sales was sharper in May versus April amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The decline in sales was 79 per cent in May, versus a drop of 49 per cent seen in April, as lockdown curbs increased across the country. However, RAI expects business sentiment to improve in June as the unlock programme gets underway.

States such as Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have begun unlocking businesses in June, with the process expected to accelerate in the weeks ahead.