JUST IN
Blackstone to sell Sona BLW's shares worth nearly Rs 4,000 cr tomorrow
'High ATF prices, rupee depreciation may pose threat to carriers' recovery'
Akasa Air has strong financials to place order for more planes: CEO
Specialty drugs may push Sun Pharma's US biz beyond $2 bn by 2025
WazirX controversy bares crypto's vault of trade secrets in India
CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of substandard pressure cookers
ReNew Power raises $1 billion through ECB for battery-enabled project
ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India
Interline agreement: Jetstar passengers can now book seat on IndiGo flights
Reliance Jio, Voda step up hiring as 5G related job postings rise 65%
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Apollo Tyres' grip remains strong in Q1 on easing commodity prices
Business Standard

Retail businesses grew 18% in July as compared to pre-Covid level: Survey

In July 2022, growth in sales compared to the pre-pandemic period (July 2019) was noticeable across regions, with sales in eastern India growing to 25 per cent

Topics
Retail sector

Sharleen D’Souza  |  Mumbai 

Shopping, Retail sales
Retail sales had moved below pre-pandemic levels in January due to restrictions imposed by states in view of the Omicron wave. Since February, sales have been steadily inching higher compared to the pre-Covid period

The retail businesses grew 18 per cent last month over the pre-pandemic level of July 2019, according to Retailers Association of India’s Retail Business Survey.

In July 2022, growth in sales compared to the pre-pandemic period (July 2019) was noticeable across regions, with sales in eastern India growing to 25 per cent.

There was 21 per cent sales growth in southern India, while the figures were 16 per cent and 10 per cent for the north and the west, respectively.

Sales across categories also showed a steady increase over the pre-pandemic period. Sports goods performed the best, followed by footwear, apparel, and jewellery.

Retail sales had moved below pre-pandemic levels in January due to restrictions imposed by states in view of the Omicron wave. Since February, sales have been steadily inching higher compared to the pre-Covid period.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said: “Retail businesses across the country are looking good as healthy growth in sales over pre-pandemic levels continues. Key categories like garments and footwear are showing traction. Considering this trend, retailers expect a good festive season, which may bring cheer to businesses.”

“The Indian retail industry has been on a steady growth trajectory post-pandemic and has grown at 22 per cent (YoY) in the first three months of the year as compared to the pre-pandemic levels."

Loaded shopping cart

Sales in CY22 vis-à-vis pre-Covid months

January: 91% of sales in Jan 2020

February: 106% of sales in Feb 2020

March: 112% of sales in March 2019

April: 123% of sales in April 2019

May: 124% of sales in May 2019

June: 113% of sales in June 2019

July: 118% of sales in July 2019

Source: Retailers Association of India
Read our full coverage on Retail sector

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 20:47 IST

`
.