Retailers and customers can now place orders on JioMart using WhatsApp

JioMart has partnered with Facebook’s WhatsApp to allow retailers and customers to shop via chat on the messaging app, Akash Ambani, director & head of strategy at Reliance Jio Platforms said at Fuel For India 2021, Meta formerly known as Facebook’s annual event.
Currently, JioMart has over half a million retailers in its network that can order their inventory on WhatsApp.
“We continue to be so excited about our partnership with Meta and in collaboration with the WhatsApp team, we intend to build out native features that will not only help users shop seamlessly on WhatsApp but will also help retailers increase stock assortments, improve margins and get them closer to perhaps a larger base of customers, like never before,” Akash Ambani said at the event in a conversation with Marne Levine, chief business officer at Meta.
He also said, “They (retailers) will be able to get new orders in addition to keeping their relationships with their regular user base intact.”
Isha Ambani, director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Platforms also said, “For Akash and I personally, this has great personal significance, because it means that we are moving closer to my father’s vision of enabling millions of small retailers to become digital first via Jio and JioMart… which for us is a really motivating factor.”
Early 2020, the WhatsApp ordering feature was piloted in certain cities and now has been launched across the country.
A customer or retailer can pay for the order via UPI, card payments or cash on delivery.
Customers are also given the option of opting for a subscription for a regular buy or get recommendations based on past purchases, Isha Ambani said.
Jio is also offering customers the option to recharge their Jio phones via WhatsApp.
“As Jio and Meta teams work closely, we are opening more and more avenues of working together. One such avenue is Jio on WhatsApp, which is simplifying the entire ‘prepaid recharge’, Akash Ambani said at the event.
He also said, “It is really exciting how the end-to-end experience for recharge through WhatsApp along with the ability to make payments can potentially make the lives of millions of Jio subscribers much more convenient.”
