Business Standard

Retailers to gain from easier norms, recovery longer for malls, multiplexes

The relaxation also comes as a relief given that consumption segments were impacted by the slowdown even prior to Covid-19

Topics
FMCGs | Retail | Coronavirus

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Led by stocks in the consumer discretionary segments, the BSE 500 posted a 2.5 per cent gain in trade on Monday. The increase in stock prices of companies in retail, hotels, quick service restaurants and multiplexes was due to expectations that lockdown relaxations in non-containment zones will boost demand.

These segments were the worst affected by the lockdown in place since March 23. The Ministry of Home Affairs allowed shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services to reopen from June 8. While multiplexes will remain shut, there is an expectation that these ...

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 19:36 IST

