Centre looks to EPFO, LIC, PSBs to raise funds through power bonds

The Centre is looking to tap the domestic bond market for supporting the Rs 90,000-crore loan scheme for power distribution companies (discoms), announced as part of the Aatmnirbhar Bharat package. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and state-owned banks are likely to be asked to subscribe to these bonds.

Two power sector lenders — Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) — are the nodal agencies for the scheme. They will lend to the discoms for clearing dues to ...