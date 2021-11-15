Ride-hailing app Ola's General Counsel Sandeep Chowdhury quits

-
-
Ride-hailing app Ola's General Counsel Sandeep Chowdhury has resigned after a nine-month stint with the company, according to sources.
The development comes close on the heels of Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal also leaving the company. These exits come ahead of Ola's plans to go in for an initial public offering (IPO).
Chowdhury, who had joined Ola from Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, has quit after a nine-month stint at Ola, according to sources.
Ola did not respond to emailed queries seeking response on Chowdhury's resignation and the spate of senior-level exits being seen at the company.
As per Chowdhury's LinkedIn profile, he has also worked with companies including UPL, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, Baxter India and Bharti Walmart.
In October, Ola had also restructured the organisation and expanded roles for some of its top leaders.
Vinay Bhopatkar, the CEO of Ola Delivery business, was given additional responsibilities of the driver and supply ecosystem of the mobility business. Ola Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal was given additional responsibility to drive revenue as well.
Ola is said to be working towards launching a USD 1-1.5 billion (Rs 7,324-10,985 crore) IPO. The company is expected to file the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) in the December quarter and is working with select banks, including Citigroup Inc and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, to manage the IPO.
The company, however, has not officially commented on the timeline yet.
