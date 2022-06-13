RIL-BGEPIL dispute: Govt mulls appealing against English court order

-
Government on Monday said it considers appeal against English court order and pursues execution of $3.85-billion award in RIL-BGEPIL dispute.
"The Government of India has the right to seek leave of the English Commercial Court to challenge this judgment passed by it. Further, notwithstanding two partial awards of $111 million and $143 million in the favour of Contractor, the larger award amounting to $3.85 billion plus interest by the arbitral tribunal under final partial award 2016 is in favour of Government, and is now being pursued through the Execution Petition filed before the High Court of Delhi. It is pertinent to mention that, even in the latest Award and order of the English Court dated 9.6.22 ($111 million), contractor’s claim amounting to $148 million has been rejected," said Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in a statement.
The government has lost its appeal in the English High Court against a $111-million arbitration award in favour of Reliance Industries Ltd and Shell in a cost recovery dispute in the western offshore Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields.
Disputes arose between the parties which were referred to arbitration for resolution in 2010. So far, the Arbitral Tribunal has passed eight substantial partial awards. 66 of the 69 issues were decided in favour of the Government of India in the final partial award passed by the Tribunal in 2016.
High Court judge Ross Cranston on June 9, 2022 ruled that the government should have brought its objections over the arbitration tribunal not meeting the required thresholds, when issuing the 2021 award earlier.
