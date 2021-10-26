RIL-bp launch their first co-branded petrol pump in Navi Mumbai

-
Reliance Industries (RIL) and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility (RBML) launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station (basically a fuel pump) at Navde, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Tuesday. A statement from RIL said the existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp.
These Jio-bp Mobility Stations will bring together a range of services for consumers– including fuels with additives (RIL is calling them additivised fuels), electric vehicle charging, refreshments and food. These outlets also plan to offer more low-carbon solutions over time.
“Instead of regular fuel, Jio-bp Mobility Stations across the country will offer additivised fuel at no extra cost. The fuel offering will contain internationally developed ‘ACTIVE’ technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean,” the RIL statement said.
Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV Charging Stations and Battery Swap Stations, at its Mobility Stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points. The joint venture aims to become a leading EV charging infrastructure player in India, the statement added.
According to the statement, Jio-bp will able be offering a network of Express Oil Change outlets, in partnership with Castrol, at its Mobility Stations. There will be free vehicle health check-up and free oil-change service through professionally trained experts. Every two-wheeler customer buying Castrol lubricant at the Express Oil Change outlets will be able to avail of the oil change service at no cost.
