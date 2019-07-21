RIL has built foundation for next decade in FY19, says Mukesh Ambani

The last financial year, which saw Reliance Industries’ (RIL) consumer business grow, has built a strong foundation for the next decade, said Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, in a letter to shareholders. The company will hold its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) on August 12.

The agenda for approvals at the AGM includes the re-appointment of Nita Ambani as non-executive director, and P M S Prasad as whole-time director on the board.

The 42nd AGM comes in the backdrop of a busy year, during which RIL witnessed refinancing of debt and the transfer of certain liabilities to the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). In addition, the group’s consumer business is now growing significantly, while its core business faces macro headwinds.

In his letter to the shareholders in the FY19 annual report, Ambani had said: “Consumer businesses witnessed phenomenal growth in terms of revenues and profitability, with Reliance Retail and Jio now collectively contributing nearly 25 per cent earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of the consolidated segment.”

This share has risen further, with the consumer business now contributing 32 per cent to the same, in the June quarter.

As part of the company’s liability management during FY19, the company also saw long-term financing of $2.7 billion syndicated term loan refinancing exercise. "This was the most widely syndicated loan by Reliance till date, with participation from 44 banks and a total amount of $1 billion syndicated," the company said in its annual report. In addition, Reliance Jio also tied up ¥53.5 billion, through the largest Samurai loan for an Asian corporate, and also for a telecom company.

Ambani added in the letter: “The year has set a robust foundation for the golden decade.” In a volatile hydrocarbon chain environment, RIL recorded its highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 39,588 crore ($5.7 billion) during the year, registering a growth of 13.1 per cent YoY.”

Further, he said: “The strong financial performance also reflected the increasing contribution of consumer businesses in Reliance’s earnings.”

According to the annual report, Ambani's salary remained capped at Rs 15 crore, in line with the 2009 decision to cap his remuneration.

“Reflecting his desire to continue to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels,” the annual report stated.