RIL market valuation crosses Rs 14-trn mark as stocks rally over 4%

Reliance Industries' crossed the Rs 14-trillion mark on Friday as its stock rallied over 4 per cent to scale its fresh peak.

The company's partly paid-up shares, listed separately, have a of Rs 54,262.45 crore. The combined (m-cap) of now stands at Rs 14,14,825.44 crore.

The stock of the country's most-valued firm jumped 4.15 per cent to close at Rs 2,146.20 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 4.95 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,162.80. This took its to Rs 13,60,562.99 crore at the close of trade on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate rose 4.40 per cent to close at Rs 2,148.40.

Shares of had on Thursday also jumped nearly 3 per cent amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerate's retail arm.

The company's partly paid-up shares zoomed 8.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,284.50 on the BSE.

ReliancePP, the partly paid-up shares issued in the recently concluded rights issue, had listed on the stock exchanges on June 15 this year.

While RIL is the country's most-valuable listed company, the second-placed TCS has a of Rs 8,09,408.14 crore, followed by HDFC Bank at the third place with an m-cap of Rs 6,14,252.37 crore.

Since last Thursday, RIL's shares have jumped 16.44 per cent.

So far this year, RIL shares have gained 41.74 per cent.