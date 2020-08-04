RIL's heft adds to fund managers' woes as stock makes up 20% of Sensex

(RIL), whose shares soared more than 7 per cent on Tuesday, now accounts for a close to a tenth of India's listed market cap. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm’s market cap is now nearly a fifth of the combined market cap of the 30-share Sensex index.

The stock has more than doubled from its March lows and quadrupled since December 2016, with a weighting of 14 per cent in the Nifty50 index as of July 31. After the latest jump the stock price, RIL’s weightage in the Nifty and the Sensex could have crossed a record 15 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, back of the envelope calculations show.

had a weighting of 8.77 per cent as of March 23 this year and nudged past the 10 per cent mark in June. The only other time it had crossed the 10 per cent threshold was in early 2008. The weighting for the Nifty50 components are computed using free-float market capitalisation.

“The recent fund raise, deleveraging of balance sheet and several initiatives on digital and consumer side of its businesses has aided sentiment for re-rating of the stock," said Gautam Duggad, head of research - institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The run-up in RIL, however, may pose a headache to as current regulations do not permit active funds from holding more than 10 per cent in a single stock in a particular scheme.

In addition, individual fund houses could have softer limits that prevent buying a stock above certain thresholds, say 5 per cent or 7.5 per cent of the overall scheme holding.

This means, do not get the opportunity to participate in the stock's outperformance if its weighting exceeds 10 per cent.

Experts believe that large-cap schemes, which largely have to focus their investments in top 100 stocks in terms of market value, might bear the brunt of the higher weighting. These schemes may underperform the underlying indices unless market breadth improves and a sizeable number of stocks start to rally. A diversified equity scheme typically invests in 45-60 stocks.

Typically, fund managers can generate alpha by taking exposure to outperforming stocks that are not index heavyweights. But in a narrow market, this becomes a challenge, particularly for large-cap funds," said Harsha Upadhyaya, president and CIO - equity, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Fifty three per cent of Nifty50's rally from a bottom of 7,610 on March 23 to 11,073 on July 31 was led by top five names -- RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and HDFC. The top 15 stocks contributed more than 75 per cent to the rally. HDFC Bank, till recently, also had a weighting of more than 10 per cent in the Nifty50.

Ironically, the bottom-40 stocks is where fund managers may be able to discover value. "This divergence (in performance) has widened in recent months. Based on the top 10 stocks, the adjusted Nifty value works out to 13,044 while the remaining 40 would lead Nifty to 8,711. This indicates Nifty is fairly valued beyond top 10 names. Long-term risk rewards are better in next 40 names versus the top 10," observed a recent note by Axis Securities.

Sector concentration has inched up too, with four sectors -- financial services, oil and gas, information technology, and consumer comprising more than 77 per cent of the weighting on Nifty50, shows exchange data.

The pandemic is expected to tip the scales further in favour of with higher market share and well-entrenched businesses. This may exacerbate the problem of polarisation further.