RIL's Rs 53,000 cr rights issue fully subscribed, closes on June 3

Price fixed at Rs 1,257, a discount of 17.3% to the last closing

RIL | Reliance Industries

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries’ Rs 53,125-crore rights issue has garnered fully subscription, data provided by stock exchanges on Monday showed.

The 422.6-million share offering had attracted bids for 460.5 million shares.

The rights issue closes on June 3. Shares of RIL on Monday closed at Rs 1,520.

The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,257, a discount of 17.3 per cent to the last closing price.

RIL shareholders as on May 14, or those who have acquired rights entitlement, are eligible to apply for shares in the rights issue. Existing shareholders holding 15 shares can apply for one share.

Initially, applicants have to pay Rs 314.25 per share. Investors will be issued partly paid up share with face value Rs 2.5 each, which will be traded separately.

Another Rs 314.25 per share will have to be paid May next year and the balance Rs 628.5 in November 2021.

Besides the traditional ASBA route, investors can also apply for the rights issue an online platform using net banking or UPI.
First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 19:34 IST

