L&T Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 81% YoY on improved margins
Business Standard

RIL's telecom, retail biz to shine in Q2; O2C muted, say analysts

Volatile energy markets, windfall taxes to contribute to O2C weakness; company to report results on Friday

Topics
Reliance Industries | Q2 results | Reliance Jio Infocomm

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Reliance, Reliance Industries
RIL, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates, is likely to report double-digit growth (34.7 per cent) in revenue in Q2 versus a year ago to touch Rs 2.25 trillion.

The Mukesh-Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is likely to report a mixed set of numbers in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2), consensus estimates by Bloomberg show. The company will report its Q2 numbers on Friday.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 23:14 IST

