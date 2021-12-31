RIL subsidiary acquires UK-based sodium-Ion battery tech firm Faradion

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, a subsidiary, has acquired 100% shareholding in UK-based firm Faradion Limited for GBP 100 million. Reliance will spend an additional GBP 25 million to accelarate its roll out, said in a press release.

Faradion Limited is a leading global firm that has patents of sodium-ion The Sheffield and Oxford-based firm has a wide range of IP portfolios covering several aspects of the sodium-ion technology. The technology provides next generation, high density, safe, sustainable and low cost energy storage technology solution, the company said.

Reliance will use Faradion’s state-of-the-art technology at its proposed fully integrated energy storage giga-factory as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project at Jamnagar, India, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm said.

On the acquisition, Ambani said, "We welcome Faradion and its experienced team to Reliance family. This will further strengthen and build upon our ambition to create one of the most advanced and integrated New Energy ecosystem and put India at the forefront of leading battery technologies."