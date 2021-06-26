Rise of digital pay: 1.5 mn small businesses adopt Razorpay in 15 months

For a long time, small businesses have been an underserved market when it comes to digital technologies. After facing revenue losses in the first half of 2020, small businesses underwent a rapid adoption of digital payments.

In the past 15 months since the pandemic hit, fintech unicorn has boarded over 1.5 million

The platform saw a growth of over 200 per cent from March last year to May this year in trans­action volume done by MSMEs.

Notably, 54 per cent of e-transac­tions happened via MSMEs from tier-2 and -3 towns. A look at the shifts in the digital behaviour of small busin­esses dur­ing pandemic that led to India’s MSME digital finance revolution.