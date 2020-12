Robust demand may sustain growth momentum for consumer durable makers

Stocks of consumer durable makers have been hitting 52-week highs after the pick in demand and expectations of healthy growth going ahead. Led by gains in the recent months, they have given returns of 39-54 per cent over the last six months as compared to a 32 per cent uptick for the benchmark Nifty50 index in the same period.

Revenues for the consumer durable companies grew by seven per cent YoY in the July-September quarter led by strong demand from tier-II and III cities and market share gains from unorganised players. This has continued over into the third quarter on the back of a ...