Rooftop solutions co MYSUN raises Rs 15cr debt funding from Tata Cleantech

India’s leading rooftop solutions company, MYSUN, has tied up to raise Rs 15 crore in debt from Tata Cleantech Capital (TCCL), a joint venture between Limited and International Finance Corporation, Washington DC, US.

The company had recently launched its asset vehicle MYSUN+ to develop projects under the distributed and open access models with an of Rs 600 crore in the first phase. This term loan will be used to fund the existing projects of MYSUN+ and the credit line will be used to develop its pipeline projects.

MYSUN is also expanding its presence across different markets and is already present in nine states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh along with the National Capital Region.

“We have got very promising traction in our new launched asset vehicle MYSUN+ and this from TCCL will help us deleverage our equity capital and develop a larger pipeline of projects. Over the next few quarters, we are looking to develop about 200 Mw of projects which are currently at various stages of development.” said Gagan Vermani, the Founder & CEO, MYSUN.

“Despite the global pandemic, we are witnessing robust demand for clean and affordable power. We took this period as an opportunity to expand our business across different verticals to become a complete 360-degree platform for large C&I, SMEs and even homes in some regions. The demand is expected to exponentially grow, and we are actively looking at EV charging and some newer product lines too. Our unique online customer awareness and acquisition platform coupled with highly digitised demand aggregation tools provide us access to hundreds of thousands of new clients every month.” added Vermani.

TCCL is the first private sector company globally to partner with Green Climate Fund (GCF) to develop the rooftop market through a $100 million credit line and this term loan and credit line raised by MYSUN forms a part of this GCF Facility.

"TCCL has an active solar rooftop programme that aims to mainstream financing in this segment. We are already assisting multiple entities in adoption of rooftop solar systems. Our partnership with MYSUN gives us the opportunity to further accelerate India’s energy transition. Rooftop solar represents only 11% of total solar installation in India which is significantly lower than the targeted 40 per cent share and TCCL aims to bridge the gap to decarbonise energy consumption. TCCL is the first private climate finance institution in emerging economies and committed to developing a sustainable ecosystem for the future,” said Manish Chourasia, MD of TCCL.