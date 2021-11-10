Roposo joins hand with Ekta Kapoor to launch EK, a creator consumer brand

Roposo, the live commerce video platform from Glance, announced the launch of home décor, home furnishing and wellness brand EK from Ekta Kapoor on its platform. This is the first label to be launched by through Glance Collective, a joint venture company between Glance and Collective Artists Network.

This is the first creator-led brand launch by since it announced its foray into the video-led live commerce segment last month. Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO, InMobi Group, which owns Glance, also said that in the coming year, the company plans to launch 10,000 creator-led brands on Roposo, which can then be leveraged on Glance as well.

“Our intention is to partner with celebrities and creators in the creation of brands that reflect their unique persona, and that is what we are doing with EK. Through the combined user base and live commerce technology of platforms like Glance and Roposo, EK will reach millions of consumers in India.”

The EK collection is inspired by India’s cultural heritage and wellness traditions and has signature products that incorporate both traditional and contemporary design elements, across categories like home décor, home furnishings, and wellness accessories.

Many of EK’s products are created in collaboration with local artisans across the country, as part of EK’s mission to promote and preserve the legacy of India’s fine craftsmanship.

“The partnership with is very exciting, since it will ensure that the work of these local artisans reaches consumers in every corner of the country, through the technology, scale and distribution backbone of platforms such as Glance and Roposo,” said Ekta R Kapoor.

Consumers can discover EK products via platforms such as Glance Lock Screen, which has over 150 million active users in India, and Roposo, a creator-led LIVE entertainment commerce platform.

When asked if Glance will be raising funds as it ramps its live commerce offering, Tewari said that the creator led live commerce is unlike the traditional ecommerce model which requires larger fund infusion. “We had raised a little less than $200 million from Google, Mithril Capital so there is no requirement to raise funds. Also the scale we have built in terms of users does not require us to raise funds. However, we have plans to take this globally and that is when we may raise funds,” added Tewari.

He also said that going ahead InMobi will play a massive role in tapping into advertisement opportunity on these platforms.